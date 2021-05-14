Legal jeopardy intensifies for Trump and ally Matt Gaetz

Legal jeopardy intensifies for Trump and ally Matt Gaetz04:44
Andrew Weissmann, one of the lead prosecutors in the Mueller investigation, joins Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the potential “damaging” testimony that could emerge when former White House Counsel Don McGahn testifies privately before Congress and whether that could lead to an obstruction of justice charge against Trump as Manhattan prosecutors subpoena a private school for records in an attempt to flip Trump Organization executive Allen Weisselberg.