IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Legal experts: Trump can be convicted for Jan. 6 with what we already know

    05:33
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Trump offers no defense of possible charges following Jan. 6 target letter

    07:01

  • Trump: Indictment a ‘badge of honor.’ Weissman: Mob bosses say that.

    06:05

  • Lawrence on Trump judge hearing espionage case: Never get over how outrageous this is

    12:06

  • Top Economist: I feel ‘much better’ about the prospects of avoiding a recession

    05:02

  • Rep. Raskin: Trump’s devolved GOP into ‘authoritarian cult’

    06:33

  • Senators get first-ever classified briefing on artificial intelligence

    05:23

  • Dems trying to pressure SCOTUS ‘from every angle,’ says Sen. Van Hollen

    04:45

  • ‘Lies’ become ‘threats’: Michigan Dem talks to Special Counsel for Trump probe

    05:01

  • Lawrence: Jack Smith destroys Trump's 'baseless' attempts to delay espionage case

    04:45

  • Fmr. A.G. Holder: ‘Surprised but heartened’ by SCOTUS rulings on voting rights

    04:14

  • Lawrence: House GOP uses McCarthyism in hearing of 'absolute chaos'

    12:00

  • Ben Rhodes: Time is working against Putin

    05:31

  • Lawrence: Trump lawyers just told a Trumpian lie to espionage case judge

    12:46

  • Uvalde Senator Running to Oust Ted Cruz in Texas

    04:56

  • New GA grand juries to hear evidence against Trump as possible charges loom

    03:11

  • Lawrence: Clarence Thomas wanted to be a priest. Then he wanted to be rich. Now he's pals with billionaires.

    09:55

  • Apparent coup attempt Vladimir Putin faced may have never ended

    06:55

  • Democratic governor increases school funding for next 400 years with clever veto

    07:55

  • Biden economy adds another 209,000 jobs, extends best unemployment since 1960s

    04:59

The Last Word

Legal experts: Trump can be convicted for Jan. 6 with what we already know

05:33

NBC News has confirmed that Donald Trump received a target letter in Special Prosecutor Jack Smith’s January 6th probe. Harvard Law Professor Laurence Tribe joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss that and a legal analysis by group of experts for Just Security stating Trump can be convicted with the evidence already publicly available.July 19, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Legal experts: Trump can be convicted for Jan. 6 with what we already know

    05:33
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Trump offers no defense of possible charges following Jan. 6 target letter

    07:01

  • Trump: Indictment a ‘badge of honor.’ Weissman: Mob bosses say that.

    06:05

  • Lawrence on Trump judge hearing espionage case: Never get over how outrageous this is

    12:06

  • Top Economist: I feel ‘much better’ about the prospects of avoiding a recession

    05:02

  • Rep. Raskin: Trump’s devolved GOP into ‘authoritarian cult’

    06:33

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All