IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Wake up with Morning Joe: Now available to watch live on Peacock

  • Lawrence: Senate Chaplain tells GOP 'thoughts and prayers' aren't good enough

    12:58
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Witness Pence must testify in Trump investigation

    06:38
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Trump's potential legal challenge? Convincing a jury he loves his wife

    12:05

  • Exclusive: Elizabeth Warren announces Senate re-election campaign

    07:55

  • Lawrence: Police were afraid of the Uvalde gunman’s AR-15

    10:28

  • March For Our Lives movement gives parents of gun violence victims ‘hope’

    03:39

  • GA Rep. Miller: Fulton DA won't rush ‘historic' potential Trump indictment

    04:27

  • Lawrence: With attacks on NY DA, Trump shows terror is his tactic

    12:09

  • Lawrence: Jim Jordan is out of moves against Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg

    03:06

  • Sen. Warnock: ‘Insulin shouldn’t be expensive for anybody’

    03:55

  • Lawrence: Trump’s legal delay strategy isn’t working

    10:18

  • Rep. Goldman responds to Trump ally mentions him after NY grand jury testimony

    05:07

  • Rep. Schiff: House GOP wants ‘immunity for their party leader’

    04:06

  • Mary Trump: Trump would likely surrender if charged because he's a ‘coward’

    03:25

  • Lawrence: Today's worst legal news for Trump didn't happen in New York

    10:21

  • Tribe: Trump lawyers’ GA filing ‘obviously designed to delay’

    05:10

  • Lawrence: Don’t worry about violent Trump mob invading Manhattan

    11:26

  • Michigan Dems on repealing GOP anti-union law

    03:58

  • Fmr. Amb. Scheffer: Putin war crimes indictment puts him in ‘new zone of risk’

    06:57

  • The right-wing group putting a ‘huge footprint’ on Capitol Hill

    04:24

The Last Word

Lawrence: Witness Pence must testify in Trump investigation

06:38

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes new reporting in the grand jury investigation of former President Donald Trump’s activities in the lead up to and on January 6th, including a ruling from Chief Judge James Boasberg of the Washington, D.C. District Court that former Vice President Mike Pence must testify in the investigation.March 29, 2023

MSNBC Daily: Subscribe and stay on top of today's top stories.

  • Lawrence: Senate Chaplain tells GOP 'thoughts and prayers' aren't good enough

    12:58
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Witness Pence must testify in Trump investigation

    06:38
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Trump's potential legal challenge? Convincing a jury he loves his wife

    12:05

  • Exclusive: Elizabeth Warren announces Senate re-election campaign

    07:55

  • Lawrence: Police were afraid of the Uvalde gunman’s AR-15

    10:28

  • March For Our Lives movement gives parents of gun violence victims ‘hope’

    03:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All