IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Why Santos is 'a perfect fit' for Speaker McCarthy's House

    05:28
  • UP NEXT

    George Santos’s multiple aliases ‘fit with mystery surrounding his background’

    02:39

  • GA Dem. Party Chair: ‘I am the beneficiary’ of MLK’s legacy

    02:39

  • Trymaine Lee Previews MSNBC Town Hall on Racial Healing

    03:55

  • George Santos’s old roommates say he stole shirts, checks & a designer scarf

    05:33

  • McQuade: Trump deposition suggest he's worried about more accusations

    02:37

  • Ali Velshi: Republicans are taking the debt ceiling hostage

    08:15

  • ‘This is just the beginning’: Activist says Iran protests are now a revolution

    07:06

  • Rep. Swalwell torches Speaker McCarthy’s corrupt bargain with George Santos

    02:54

  • Lawrence on Trump's 'blaring pathological lies' about docs probe

    09:25

  • How House Democrats could avert GOP debt ceiling disaster

    04:14

  • Rep. Schiff: McCarthy sees intel. committee 'as his political plaything'

    02:47

  • Lawrence: The Republican Party is the George Santos Party

    11:04

  • Lawrence: Republicans have created a ‘committee to obstruct justice’

    10:15

  • Exclusive: Rep. Katie Porter explains her decision to run for Senate

    06:20

  • Many ‘avenues to pursue’ in potential George Santos prosecution

    04:49

  • Lawrence: This will be the worst Republican House of Representatives in history

    09:32

  • Moss: Biden classified docs case 'has no similarity to what Trump did'

    06:43

  • Scuffle breaks out as McCarthy appears to lose 14th speakership vote

    01:06

  • Trump’s legal woes grow with 1/6 wrongful death lawsuit

    03:37

The Last Word

Lawrence: Why Santos is 'a perfect fit' for Speaker McCarthy's House

05:28

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains new reporting that adds more murkiness to the biography of Rep. George Santos and highlights a tie between the congressman and the cousin of a billionaire Russian oligarch.Jan. 17, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Why Santos is 'a perfect fit' for Speaker McCarthy's House

    05:28
  • UP NEXT

    George Santos’s multiple aliases ‘fit with mystery surrounding his background’

    02:39

  • GA Dem. Party Chair: ‘I am the beneficiary’ of MLK’s legacy

    02:39

  • Trymaine Lee Previews MSNBC Town Hall on Racial Healing

    03:55

  • George Santos’s old roommates say he stole shirts, checks & a designer scarf

    05:33

  • McQuade: Trump deposition suggest he's worried about more accusations

    02:37

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All