The Last Word

Lawrence: What if Joe Biden is doing everything right in the debt ceiling negotiations?

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell offers his new theory of why President Biden might be doing everything right on the debt ceiling based on experience, guesswork, and the fact that the White House has the two most experienced negotiators – President Biden and Steve Ricchetti.May 24, 2023

    Trump lawyers demand meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland

  • Lawrence: Why does Clarence Thomas’s billionaire friend own ‘the garden of evil’ & Hitler’s teapot?

  • Claire McCaskill on how Democrats should handle debt limit talks

  • MI Sen. Mallory McMorrow: ‘We’re not done’ on gun safety

  • Youngest Gen Z party leader on GOP abortion overreach

