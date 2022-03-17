Lawrence: Vladimir Putin knows he's killing babies
06:21
Share this -
copied
President Biden told reporters he believes Vladimir Putin is a war criminal after Ukraine's President Zelenskyy made an emotional appeal to Congress for more military aid and referred to over 100 children killed by Russian attacks.March 17, 2022
Fukuyama: Putin is raising the stakes to justify the ‘unjustifiable’
05:02
Russia expert: Putin ‘obviously feels very cornered’
04:47
Rep. Schiff: ‘Vladimir Putin is a war criminal’
03:25
Now Playing
Lawrence: Vladimir Putin knows he's killing babies
06:21
UP NEXT
Washington Post book critic on ‘how to read Vladimir Putin’
07:00
Amb. Yovanovitch: ‘I never expected to see this in Ukraine’