IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • U.S. gas prices plummet nearly 50¢ in a month

    04:17
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Uvalde report shows police were afraid of confronting AR-15

    15:24
  • UP NEXT

    “An open act of terrorism:” Zelenskyy condemns Russian attack on civilians that kills 23

    05:29

  • Why Trump is “desperately worried” over Jan. 6 hearings

    04:45

  • The uncharted waters of reproductive rights

    05:42

  • After video release, Uvalde families demand answers over police inaction

    03:03

  • GOP blocks bill protecting right to travel for abortion

    07:53

  • Former D.A. on why ‘speech and debate’ protections don’t apply to Sen. Lindsey Graham

    02:59

  • NBC Source: Jan. 6 witness Trump called was W.H. support staffer

    03:11

  • Lawrence: ‘Police fear the AR-15’

    15:17

  • Lawrence on the ‘unhinged’ meeting leading to January 6th riot

    13:25

  • Capitol Police Ofc. Harry Dunn: Jan. 6 rioters owe America an apology

    05:49

  • Alexander Butterfield was ‘worried to death’ testifying against Nixon

    06:52

  • Uvalde families demand answers seven weeks after shooting

    06:04

  • After abortion, what rights could Supreme Court conservatives target?

    07:22

  • Democrats look to abortion to motivate voters in November

    07:48

  • Why Trump should be nervous about Cipollone's Jan. 6 Cmte. testimony

    03:00

  • ‘It’s not freedom!’: PA Dem governor candidate blast GOP rival

    01:21

  • Sister Simone Campbell ‘speechless’ over Presidential Medal of Freedom

    03:31

  • Lawrence: America's future is on the ballot in Pennsylvania

    13:14

The Last Word

Lawrence: Uvalde report shows police were afraid of confronting AR-15

15:24

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell details the many “systemic failures” that a Texas House committee report finds contributed to the mass shooting in Uvalde, but he says the single “decisive factor in this mass murder” that prevented 376 heavily armed officers from confronting the gunman for 77 minutes was his AR-15 weapon.July 19, 2022

  • U.S. gas prices plummet nearly 50¢ in a month

    04:17
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Uvalde report shows police were afraid of confronting AR-15

    15:24
  • UP NEXT

    “An open act of terrorism:” Zelenskyy condemns Russian attack on civilians that kills 23

    05:29

  • Why Trump is “desperately worried” over Jan. 6 hearings

    04:45

  • The uncharted waters of reproductive rights

    05:42

  • After video release, Uvalde families demand answers over police inaction

    03:03

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All