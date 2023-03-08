IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

Lawrence: Tucker Carlson 'passionately' hates Trump & the truth

17:16

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes the latest documents released in the Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit against Fox, which include Tucker Carlson telling his fellow Fox hosts in texts that the election lies being repeated on the network were making him “paranoid and crazy.”March 8, 2023

