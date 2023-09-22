IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Tuberville is the most disgraceful senator of the year

    06:28
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Rupert Murdoch stepping down but 'Daddy will be watching'

    10:15

  • ‘Democrats are kicking ass’ in elections after Dobbs ruling says dem strategist

    04:29

  • Laurence Tribe: Biden should transfer frozen Russian bank assets to Ukraine

    06:18

  • Swalwell on Jim Jordan’s DOJ attacks: ‘There is no credibility on that side’

    07:41

  • Lawrence: Biden gave the country a lesson in hope

    09:30

  • Sen. Whitehouse: 'Very possible illegal conduct' in billionaires' SCOTUS gifts

    10:14

  • Karine Jean-Pierre: Zelenskyy is the ‘best spokesperson’ for Ukraine aid

    08:41

  • Lawrence & legal panel react to Trump admitting election subversion was his decision

    11:01

  • Rep. Lieu: Jan. 6 jury pool must not be intimidated by Trump’s ‘violent rhetoric

    06:00

  • GOP’s actions show their ‘contempt for democracy’ NYT’s Jamelle Bouie says

    06:18

  • Lawrence: Jack Smith asks Jan. 6 case judge to tell Trump to shut up about witnesses, prosecutors, and the judge

    07:18

  • Lawrence: GA judge effectively told Trump co-defendant lawyer to shut up

    02:29

  • Trump on having to comply with subpoena: 'I know this. I don't even know that'

    04:55

  • 'Trump is still confessing': Lawrence, Weissmann, Moss, & Katyal on new Trump defenses

    10:57

  • Timothy Snyder: Way to end Putin's war in Ukraine is to help Ukraine win it

    06:39

  • Legal experts say Trump docs case could still make it to trial in May

    05:13

  • Lawrence: Fani Willis points out key flaw in GA co-defendants asking to move cases to federal court

    06:51

  • Lawrence on why Fani Willis wants to try Trump with 18 GA co-defendants

    10:39

  • ‘Speaker McCarthy stands for nothing’ says Rep. Schiff

    03:26

The Last Word

Lawrence: Tuberville is the most disgraceful senator of the year

06:28

Sen. Tommy Tuberville is blocking 300 military nominations. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains why Tommy Tuberville is the most disgraceful member of the United States Senate, a place where there is a lot of competition.Sept. 22, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Tuberville is the most disgraceful senator of the year

    06:28
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Rupert Murdoch stepping down but 'Daddy will be watching'

    10:15

  • ‘Democrats are kicking ass’ in elections after Dobbs ruling says dem strategist

    04:29

  • Laurence Tribe: Biden should transfer frozen Russian bank assets to Ukraine

    06:18

  • Swalwell on Jim Jordan’s DOJ attacks: ‘There is no credibility on that side’

    07:41

  • Lawrence: Biden gave the country a lesson in hope

    09:30

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All