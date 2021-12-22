IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Last Word

Lawrence: Trump will never admit what he did on January 6

07:27

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced how the one year anniversary of the January 6th attack on the Capitol will be commemorated by Congress. Donald Trump has also made plans to get in front of a microphone that day and, as Lawrence O’Donnell puts it, share the “rantings of a mad man, spewing incoherent, pathological lies.”Dec. 22, 2021

