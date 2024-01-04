IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Lawrence: Trump wants a SCOTUS with three Trump justices to save his candidacy

    03:37
    Tom Friedman: Hamas is a terrible organization, first & foremost for Palestinians

    08:11

  • Secy. Griswold: Trump says he didn't incite an insurrection. Colorado courts say he did.

    06:00

  • Lawrence: Trump lawyers inventing an immunity argument they hope SCOTUS can accept

    05:24

  • New alleged Menendez bribery scheme 'stinks to high heaven,' Litman says

    03:50

  • Laurence Tribe obliterates Trump's Maine ballot challenge argument

    07:59

  • Mark Meadows petitions 11th circuit on removal issue

    01:20

  • K.I.N.D. student: Dreams would be ‘shattered’ without scholarship

    05:32

  • Maine Secy. of State: Trump ‘chose to light a match’ on Jan. 6

    05:09

  • Maine Secretary of State bars Trump from primary ballot

    03:48

  • Confederate Memorial to be removed from Arlington National Cemetery

    07:47

  • Lawrence: Jack Smith wants to ban Trump from blaming criminal cases on Biden at trial

    04:33

  • Wall Street compounds housing crisis for home buyers

    05:55

  • Who will lead Israel and Palestinians after the war ends?

    05:32

  • Trump reportedly caught pressuring 2020 MI election officials in newly revealed audio

    04:05

  • Col. Eugene Vindman: ‘U.S. needs to step up’ support for Ukraine

    07:46

  • ‘Enormously important protection of democracy’: Tribe & Luttig on CO barring Trump from ballot

    11:51

  • VP Harris reflects on the barriers she's broken as vice president

    02:11

  • VP Harris: Abortion rights 'is an issue that will be resolved next November'

    07:00

  • VP Harris: Israel has a right to defend itself, and how it does matters

    07:38

The Last Word

Lawrence: Trump wants a SCOTUS with three Trump justices to save his candidacy

03:37

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell details the arguments Trump’s lawyers lay out in his appeal asking the Trump-friendly Supreme Court to overturn a ruling by Colorado’s Supreme Court disqualifying him from the ballot under the 14th Amendment, arguments that do not address whether Trump gave “aid or comfort” to the insurrectionists on January 6.Jan. 4, 2024

