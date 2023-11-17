IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Lawrence: Trump wants a Perry Mason hearing in hush money case

The Last Word

Lawrence: Trump wants a Perry Mason hearing in hush money case

05:33

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes new filings in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s hush money case against Donald Trump, and explains why it seems like Donald Trump is trying to score a “Perry Mason” hearing before the trial even begins.Nov. 17, 2023

