Lawrence: Trump wants a big protest outside his trial. Instead he got babies napping.
April 16, 202410:01

    Lawrence: Trump wants a big protest outside his trial. Instead he got babies napping.

The Last Word

Lawrence: Trump wants a big protest outside his trial. Instead he got babies napping.

10:01

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how Donald Trump’s wish for a revolution during his first criminal trial did not happen because his supporters did not show up.April 16, 2024

    Lawrence: Trump wants a big protest outside his trial. Instead he got babies napping.

