The Last Word

Lawrence: Trump says he lied and rustling papers were building plans, not classified docs

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes former President Donald Trump’s latest defense in the classified documents case brought against him by Special Counsel Jack Smith, which includes the claim that the documents were not classified military plans but instead plans for a new golf course.June 28, 2023

