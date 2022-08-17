IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

Lawrence: Trump’s NY Times quote is him admitting to a crime

07:42

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell shares new reporting from The New York Times about efforts by the National Archives to retrieve confidential documents from former President Donald Trump’s Florida home, including Trump’s reaction when advisers tried to convince him to turn them over. The Times reports that Trump told them: "It's not theirs, it's mine.”Aug. 17, 2022

