The Last Word

Lawrence: Trump’s lies prey on his supporters’ ‘vulnerability to misinformation’

14:09

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes a new court filing from the San Francisco district attorney that details the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, and explains how Donald Trump’s lies are calibrated to take advantage of his supporters’ “vulnerability to misinformation.”Nov. 2, 2022

