The Last Word

Lawrence: Trump’s legal delay strategy isn’t working

10:18

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains the increasing legal peril for Trump in the multiple criminal investigations he faces, including special counsel Jack Smith’s probe into Trump’s handling of classified documents. That comes as an appeals court quickly rules that his lawyer, Evan Corcoran, must testify to the grand jury.March 23, 2023

