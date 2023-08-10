IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Lawrence: Trump's lawyers are too cowardly to quit or to tell Trump to shut up

The Last Word

Lawrence: Trump's lawyers are too cowardly to quit or to tell Trump to shut up

08:15

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell has a special word to and about Trump’s “cowardly” criminal defense lawyers who don’t have the “professional dignity or human decency” to stand up to the “poisonous, hateful, racist pathological lies” Trump is spewing about the judges and prosecutors who brought charges against him or are still investigating him.Aug. 10, 2023

