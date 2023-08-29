IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Trump's lawyer just previewed what Trump will say if found guilty

    12:04
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: American Nazis can legally purchase AR-15s thanks to Republican politicians

    05:20

  • Amb. McFaul: Prigozhin death show ‘no rule of law in Russia’

    05:01

  • Conservative Texas Supreme Court rules Harris County must abolish elections office

    06:20

  • GA State Rep.: Trump criminal case isn’t Fani Willis’s ‘first rodeo’

    04:42

  • ‘Scares them to their soul’: DOJ vet on Trump co-defendants possibly flipping

    01:57

  • Lawrence: Donald Trump’s mug shot will live in history forever

    03:39

  • ‘Factually false’: Andrew Weissmann on Donald Trump’s comments on Georgia case

    06:04

  • Tim Snyder: Appears one Russian fascist assassinated another Russian fascist

    06:05

  • Lawrence: Trump's mugshot will be the greatest humiliation of his life

    05:24

  • Martin Sheen delivers powerful speech at Hollywood union rally

    04:10

  • Meet the Democrat running to take Rick Scott’s Senate seat

    03:51

  • Lawrence: Trump's Georgia co-defendants are already turning on each other

    11:52

  • Fmr. Harvard president on how ‘Necessary Trouble’ brings change

    15:08

  • At least 111 killed, hundreds missing in Hawaii wildfires as electric company sued

    05:41

  • Law professor asks ‘Why are so many of Trump’s alleged co-conspirators lawyers?’

    04:21

  • Rep. Swalwell: Justice is no longer sleeping on Donald Trump

    04:04

  • ‘Sooner rather than later’: Experts pan Trump calling for 2026 Jan. 6 trial date

    05:44

  • Lawrence: Georgia is the indictment that made Donald Trump shut up

    10:47

  • Lawrence: Georgia indictment of Trump is ‘ingenious’

    07:26

The Last Word

Lawrence: Trump's lawyer just previewed what Trump will say if found guilty

12:04

Former Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the “devastating hearing” for Donald Trump’s defense team in the federal election case that Judge Chutkan scheduled to begin on March 4, 2024.Aug. 29, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Trump's lawyer just previewed what Trump will say if found guilty

    12:04
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: American Nazis can legally purchase AR-15s thanks to Republican politicians

    05:20

  • Amb. McFaul: Prigozhin death show ‘no rule of law in Russia’

    05:01

  • Conservative Texas Supreme Court rules Harris County must abolish elections office

    06:20

  • GA State Rep.: Trump criminal case isn’t Fani Willis’s ‘first rodeo’

    04:42

  • ‘Scares them to their soul’: DOJ vet on Trump co-defendants possibly flipping

    01:57

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All