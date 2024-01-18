IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Lawrence: Trump's court outbursts are 'the last thing competent Trump lawyers would want'

The Last Word

Lawrence: Trump's court outbursts are 'the last thing competent Trump lawyers would want'

08:28

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell highlights tense moments when the judge threatened to throw Trump out of the courtroom for making disparaging comments about E. Jean Carroll’s testimony that the jury could hear, which Lawrence says is an “exhibition of Donald Trump being unable to control himself.”Jan. 18, 2024

