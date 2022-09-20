IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • ‘Our institutions can’t save us’ from threats to democracy

    07:03
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Trump’s chances of indictment may have ‘skyrocketed’

    07:00
  • UP NEXT

    Weissmann: This is the 'world's worst set of facts' for Trump

    03:00

  • Massachusetts AG Candidate blasts Gov. DeSantis’s ‘political stunt’

    02:19

  • Lawrence: Trump has poisoned the federal judiciary

    09:00

  • 'Outrageous and stupid': Legal experts excoriate Trump judge's new ruling

    08:00

  • 'They know what they're fighting for': Ukraine dominates Putin's army

    07:46

  • Sen. Whitehouse blasts ring-wing 'scheme' to control Supreme Court

    03:42

  • Lawrence: Another one of Trump's lawyers is in very serious trouble

    07:54

  • Investigating Trump: Senate probing fmr. Fed's claim of politicized DOJ

    10:08

  • U.S. Amb. to UN: 'Surreal' to see Ukraine confront Russia as war began

    05:25

  • Support for Putin's war wavers on Russian State TV

    04:26

  • Lawrence: Trump lawyers respond to DOJ with stunningly childish argument

    08:51

  • Chief Justice confused by questioning SCOTUS's legitimacy after Roe decision

    05:45

  • Indicted Bannon can’t be pardoned by Trump this time

    07:40

  • Lawrence: DOJ tells Trump-picked judge she's risking national security

    12:31

  • ‘We’ve got to win’: Beto blasts Abbott’s inaction on guns

    04:47

  • Bidens hosting Obamas' portrait unveiling a 'family reunion' Souza says

    05:19

  • ‘Lawlessness’: Tribe condemns ‘courts faithful to Trump’

    07:43

  • Secretary Walsh on Biden’s ‘amazing’ legislative feats

    03:05

The Last Word

Lawrence: Trump’s chances of indictment may have ‘skyrocketed’

07:00

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes a New York Times Report that Donald Trump was warned of legal liability of taking classified documents late last year well after he left the White House and what it could mean for the DOJ’s classified document investigation.Sept. 20, 2022

MSNBC Daily: Subscribe and stay on top of today's top stories.

  • ‘Our institutions can’t save us’ from threats to democracy

    07:03
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Trump’s chances of indictment may have ‘skyrocketed’

    07:00
  • UP NEXT

    Weissmann: This is the 'world's worst set of facts' for Trump

    03:00

  • Massachusetts AG Candidate blasts Gov. DeSantis’s ‘political stunt’

    02:19

  • Lawrence: Trump has poisoned the federal judiciary

    09:00

  • 'Outrageous and stupid': Legal experts excoriate Trump judge's new ruling

    08:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All