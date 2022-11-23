IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

Lawrence: Trump’s big loss in the Supreme Court today was just the beginning

12:53

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes today’s legal developments involving former President Donald Trump including the Supreme Court denying an appeal of his and the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals appearing to be on the verge of overturning the appointment of a special master in the Mar-a-Lago documents case.Nov. 23, 2022

