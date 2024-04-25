IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Lawrence: Trump is 'Unindicted Coconspirator 1' in Arizona 'fake electors' indictment
April 25, 202407:08

The Last Word

Lawrence: Trump is 'Unindicted Coconspirator 1' in Arizona 'fake electors' indictment

07:08

An Arizona grand jury has indicted 11 Republican “fake electors” and seven Trump allies for their efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell details the indictment where Donald Trump is described as “unindicted coconspirator 1.”April 25, 2024

