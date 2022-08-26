IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Beto O’Rourke blasts Abbott’s extreme Texas abortion ban

    04:12
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Trump is living the worst post-presidency life ever

    12:53
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Peters: GOP Senate candidates are ‘not ready for primetime’

    02:16

  • Uvalde school board fires police chief Arredondo

    06:22

  • Lawrence: Trump love letters tipped off the Archives

    11:00

  • ‘This is a damning letter’: Attorney baffled by Trump team’s decision to release Archives letter

    10:15

  • Gun activist Maxwell Frost poised to become first Gen Z member of Congress

    03:03

  • ‘Mr. Trump went through the boxes himself’

    09:12

  • Young gun safety advocate takes activism to Congress by running for office

    02:24

  • Judge blocks ban criminalizing abortion in Michigan

    03:38

  • Ali Velshi on extremist takeover of Republican Party

    07:45

  • Mandela Barnes leads Ron Johnson in recent polls

    03:03

  • Lawrence: ‘Every day is worse than the day before’ for Trump

    06:44

  • Charles Blow: 'Republicans are America's problem'

    05:42

  • Why Trump should worry about ex-CFO Weisselberg's guilty plea

    06:08

  • Biden joins Obama and LBJ passing major health care legislation

    05:03

  • FL court rules teenager not 'mature' enough to have abortion

    04:38

  • Lawrence: Giuliani's GA grand jury appearance should terrify Trump

    10:03

  • Biden is ‘delivering results’ on climate White House says

    05:06

  • Tribe: Merrick Garland has a 'slam dunk case' against Trump

    06:22

The Last Word

Lawrence: Trump is living the worst post-presidency life ever

12:53

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the release of a redacted version of the affidavit that convinced a federal judge to sign off on a search warrant of Donald Trump’s Florida home is going to make tomorrow the worst day of Trump’s life, so far.Aug. 26, 2022

  • Beto O’Rourke blasts Abbott’s extreme Texas abortion ban

    04:12
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Trump is living the worst post-presidency life ever

    12:53
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Peters: GOP Senate candidates are ‘not ready for primetime’

    02:16

  • Uvalde school board fires police chief Arredondo

    06:22

  • Lawrence: Trump love letters tipped off the Archives

    11:00

  • ‘This is a damning letter’: Attorney baffled by Trump team’s decision to release Archives letter

    10:15

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All