Lawrence: Trump immunity appeal shattered by judge Trump doesn't believe should be a citizen

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes arguments made by lawyers for Donald Trump at the Washington, D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals that he should be entitled to presidential immunity for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 reaction, including the tough questioning from a three-judge panel who didn’t seem inclined to side with him.Jan. 10, 2024