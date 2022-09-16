IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Last Word

Lawrence: Trump has poisoned the federal judiciary

09:00

Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon gave Donald Trump everything he is asking for in court by rejecting Justice Department’s request on classified documents found in Donald Trump’s Florida home. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains why the judge offered absolutely no evidentiary basis for why she does not believe the documents are classified.Sept. 16, 2022

