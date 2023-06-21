IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sen. Markey: Far-right SCOTUS is ‘clear and present danger to our country’

    03:54

  • VP Harris on overturning Roe: ‘The next decision you make about your body is not yours either.’

    06:47
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Trump gave 3 different answers about Iran war plan document

    07:49
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Trump incriminated himself on Fox tonight

    11:20

  • Joy Reid on the year since Roe was overturned and her interview with VP Harris

    05:15

  • Lt. Col. Vindman: Zelenskyy is right to say Ukraine will be successful

    04:01

  • New top WH economist says ‘Bidenomics’ are working

    06:49

  • TN Dem Justin Jones: State legislatures ‘are the frontlines of extremist policies’

    07:11

  • Lawrence: Trump keeps making statements that can and will be used against him

    10:26

  • Gov. Whitmer launches PAC to help Dems win in 2024 elections

    08:32

  • Sen. Whitehouse: SCOTUS exists in ‘ethics-free’ zone on recusals

    06:23

  • Lawrence: Fmr. Trump chief of staff says he's 'scared sh-tless'

    13:16

  • Lawrence: Trump comes up with new docs case motive after arraignment

    05:53

  • Lawyer who declined to represent Trump: ‘I don’t have experience with chaos’

    04:38

  • Laurence Tribe: Normal judge wouldn’t tolerate Trump’s docs case arguments

    08:20

  • Mary Trump: It is ‘beyond’ Donald to imagine going to prison

    04:42

  • Rachel Maddow on new podcast: History provides ‘predictive assistance’

    08:51

  • GOP 2024 promise: Outlaw abortion in 'every state in the land'

    07:24

  • Trump indictment seems to show he learned nothing from Nixon

    06:36

  • Laurence Tribe: Trump indictment is ‘vindication for the rule of law’

    07:42

The Last Word

Lawrence: Trump gave 3 different answers about Iran war plan document

07:49

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes Donald Trump’s shifting comments about his possession of a classified military document outlining potential battle plans with Iran, as well as the latest information on when the trial of the former president in the Mar-a-Lago documents case will begin.June 21, 2023

  • Sen. Markey: Far-right SCOTUS is ‘clear and present danger to our country’

    03:54

  • VP Harris on overturning Roe: ‘The next decision you make about your body is not yours either.’

    06:47
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Trump gave 3 different answers about Iran war plan document

    07:49
  • UP NEXT

    Lawrence: Trump incriminated himself on Fox tonight

    11:20

  • Joy Reid on the year since Roe was overturned and her interview with VP Harris

    05:15

  • Lt. Col. Vindman: Zelenskyy is right to say Ukraine will be successful

    04:01

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All