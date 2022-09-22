IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Lawrence: Trump could now lose everything including his freedom

    11:57
    Karine Jean-Pierre: America is helping Ukraine fight for ‘its democracy’

    05:23

The Last Word

Lawrence: Trump could now lose everything including his freedom

11:57

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes the latest loss Donald Trump has faced in the Justice Department’s classified documents investigation and explains why the worst two days in Donald Trump’s life are the day he lost the 2020 election and today in light of that court decision and the lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James.Sept. 22, 2022

    Lawrence: Trump could now lose everything including his freedom

    11:57
    Karine Jean-Pierre: America is helping Ukraine fight for ‘its democracy’

    05:23

