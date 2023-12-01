IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Trump co-defendant Jeffrey Clark chose to communicate with me today

    07:35
  • UP NEXT

    Donald Trump’s gag order reinstated in civil fraud trial

    02:34

  • Trump gagged yet again, after a ‘tsunami of threats’ against Manhattan courtroom officials

    11:33

  • Trump gag order reinstated in N.Y. civil fraud trial

    01:50

  • New York appeals court reinstates Trump gag order in civil fraud trial

    02:06

  • Former Deutsche Bank executive testifies in Trump NY civil trial

    02:02

  • Donald Trump’s gag order saga continues in both civil and criminal trials

    08:59

  • 'Completely unacceptable': Threats against subjects of Trump's ire revealed in gag order filing

    08:06

  • 'Unheard of': Trump attacks led to 'serious and credible' death threats to court

    07:41

  • Trump gag order lifted in civil fraud trial

    07:49

  • New York appeals court judge lifts gag order in Trump civil fraud case

    02:49

  • Legal expert to Trump: Just because you lose repeatedly doesn't mean the judge is biased

    10:55

  • Alarming language from Trump as he ramps up 2024 campaign

    02:28

  • Donald Trump Jr. testifies for defense in New York civil fraud trial

    02:12

  • What to expect next in Trump's New York civil fraud trial

    03:07

  • Donald Trump Jr. to testify Monday as first defense witness in $250 million civil fraud trial

    06:26

  • Lawrence: Did Ivanka Trump lie with 'I don't recall' defense?

    04:18

  • What to expect when Trump's team presents defense in civil fraud trial

    05:28

  • ‘Parroting Donald’: Michael Cohen on why Trump’s ‘belligerent’ lawyers sound like him

    08:17

  • What makes Ivanka Trump a different witness from Donald Trump and her brothers

    01:53

The Last Word

Lawrence: Trump co-defendant Jeffrey Clark chose to communicate with me today

07:35

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes the latest developments in Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial in New York, including a decision by the New York appeals court to reinstate the gag order that prohibits Trump from making comments about the judge’s staff.Dec. 1, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Trump co-defendant Jeffrey Clark chose to communicate with me today

    07:35
  • UP NEXT

    Donald Trump’s gag order reinstated in civil fraud trial

    02:34

  • Trump gagged yet again, after a ‘tsunami of threats’ against Manhattan courtroom officials

    11:33

  • Trump gag order reinstated in N.Y. civil fraud trial

    01:50

  • New York appeals court reinstates Trump gag order in civil fraud trial

    02:06

  • Former Deutsche Bank executive testifies in Trump NY civil trial

    02:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All