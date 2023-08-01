IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Lawrence: Trump co-defendant could save himself by telling Jack Smith about that 24 minute phone call

The Last Word

Lawrence: Trump co-defendant could save himself by telling Jack Smith about that 24 minute phone call

09:53

After Carlos de Oliveira, Donald Trump’s newest co-defendant in the classified documents case, made his first appearance in court today, MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how Trump Employee 4’s reaction after reportedly receiving a target letter of his own could show de Oliveira his way out of legal jeopardy.Aug. 1, 2023

    Lawrence: Trump co-defendant could save himself by telling Jack Smith about that 24 minute phone call

