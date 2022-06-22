Lawrence: Trump can’t understand why GOP officials wouldn’t steal 2020 for him

'CYA lawyers' earn shameful distinction among villains and heroes in January 6th hearings02:46
Why Ron Johnson is right to worry about being associated with Trump's fake elector scheme05:33
What we learned about Trump's fake elector scheme at the fourth January 6th hearing02:50
Election workers terrorized by Trump make compelling witnesses at January 6th hearing09:00
Jan. 6th Cmte.'s 'shocking' evidence links fake elector scheme to GOP senator's office01:41
Trump impeachment lawyer: Jan. 6th Cmte. revealed 'evidence of a crime'01:56
Jan. 6th Cmte. reveals Trump call that may ‘be used as evidence’ fmr. DA says04:47
- Now Playing
Lawrence: Trump can’t understand why GOP officials wouldn’t steal 2020 for him08:46
- UP NEXT
'A mob at your door': Pattern in Trump's pressure campaign emerges at January 6th hearings03:18
Joy Reid: At today’s Jan. 6 hearing Rudy Giuliani’s baseless ‘smoking gun’ was thoroughly debunked08:00
‘I think that Shaye and her mother will go down in history’ former U.S. senator says11:19
Damning: Jan. 6 probe reveals Trump was directly involved in fake electors plot11:56
Former Watergate prosecutor: Trump could be indicted in GA over coup plot01:53
Trump henchmen tried to ambush Pence with coup docs on Senate floor05:00
Mich. Secy. Of State: ‘All that stands between us and losing our democracy are people’05:23
Rep. Luria: Pressure on state election officials culminated in pressure at the Capitol10:07
Ruby Freeman: ‘FBI informed me I needed to leave my home for safety’ ahead of Jan. 602:48
Highlights from Jan. 6 committee hearing on pressure against election workers03:16
Rep. Raskin: 'A lot of people believe in democracy and are willing to stand up for it'02:38
Jan 6th hearings Day 4: Breaking down Shaye Moss's emotional testimony12:08
- UP NEXT
'CYA lawyers' earn shameful distinction among villains and heroes in January 6th hearings02:46
Why Ron Johnson is right to worry about being associated with Trump's fake elector scheme05:33
What we learned about Trump's fake elector scheme at the fourth January 6th hearing02:50
Election workers terrorized by Trump make compelling witnesses at January 6th hearing09:00
Jan. 6th Cmte.'s 'shocking' evidence links fake elector scheme to GOP senator's office01:41
Trump impeachment lawyer: Jan. 6th Cmte. revealed 'evidence of a crime'01:56
Play All