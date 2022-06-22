IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'CYA lawyers' earn shameful distinction among villains and heroes in January 6th hearings

  • Why Ron Johnson is right to worry about being associated with Trump's fake elector scheme

  • What we learned about Trump's fake elector scheme at the fourth January 6th hearing

  • Election workers terrorized by Trump make compelling witnesses at January 6th hearing

  • Jan. 6th Cmte.'s 'shocking' evidence links fake elector scheme to GOP senator's office

  • Trump impeachment lawyer: Jan. 6th Cmte. revealed 'evidence of a crime'

  • Jan. 6th Cmte. reveals Trump call that may ‘be used as evidence’ fmr. DA says

    Lawrence: Trump can’t understand why GOP officials wouldn’t steal 2020 for him

    'A mob at your door': Pattern in Trump's pressure campaign emerges at January 6th hearings

  • Joy Reid: At today’s Jan. 6 hearing Rudy Giuliani’s baseless ‘smoking gun’ was thoroughly debunked

  • ‘I think that Shaye and her mother will go down in history’ former U.S. senator says

  • Damning: Jan. 6 probe reveals Trump was directly involved in fake electors plot

  • Former Watergate prosecutor: Trump could be indicted in GA over coup plot

  • Trump henchmen tried to ambush Pence with coup docs on Senate floor

  • Mich. Secy. Of State: ‘All that stands between us and losing our democracy are people’

  • Rep. Luria: Pressure on state election officials culminated in pressure at the Capitol

  • Ruby Freeman: ‘FBI informed me I needed to leave my home for safety’ ahead of Jan. 6

  • Highlights from Jan. 6 committee hearing on pressure against election workers

  • Rep. Raskin: 'A lot of people believe in democracy and are willing to stand up for it'

  • Jan 6th hearings Day 4: Breaking down Shaye Moss's emotional testimony

The Last Word

Lawrence: Trump can’t understand why GOP officials wouldn’t steal 2020 for him

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell discusses the January 6th Committee’s fourth hearing where evidence was presented detailing Trump’s pressure campaign against election officials and poll workers. Despite the threats and abuse those people endured, O’Donnell explains how Trump can never understand those who refused to break their oaths of office.June 22, 2022

