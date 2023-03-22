IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Schiff: House GOP wants ‘immunity for their party leader’

  • Mary Trump: Trump would likely surrender if charged because he's a ‘coward’

    Lawrence: Today's worst legal news for Trump didn't happen in New York

    Tribe: Trump lawyers’ GA filing ‘obviously designed to delay’

  • Lawrence: Don’t worry about violent Trump mob invading Manhattan

  • Michigan Dems on repealing GOP anti-union law

  • Fmr. Amb. Scheffer: Putin war crimes indictment puts him in ‘new zone of risk’

  • The right-wing group putting a ‘huge footprint’ on Capitol Hill

  • UK & US must stand up to ‘tyrant’ Putin UK MP Lammy says

  • Lawrence: Trump will attack and savage Manhattan DA Bragg if charged

  • Malawi death toll rises in Cyclone Freddy aftermath

  • Lawrence: GA grand juror says evidence against Trump will be 'massive' once public

  • ‘Now is the time to sound the alarm’ over extreme GOP abortion bills

  • Lawrence: How long until Trump’s lawyers turn on Trump ... again?

  • Jen Psaki: Biden knew to ‘create calm’ after bank failures

  • LA Times columnist on the hypocrisy of Silicon Valley ‘libertarians’

  • Lawrence: Trump blames Pence for mob that chanted ‘hang Mike Pence’

  • GOP has become ‘an autocratic party,’ says NYU History Professor

  • Lt. Col. Vindman: Trump would have ‘gifted’ Russia parts of Ukraine

  • Gene Sperling: GOP demands for raising the debt limit ‘reckless’

The Last Word

Lawrence: Today's worst legal news for Trump didn't happen in New York

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes the latest developments in the many criminal investigations of former President Donald Trump, including a late breaking report that Trump’s legal team has requested an emergency stay from the Washington, D.C. appeals court pertaining to Special Prosecutor Jack Smith’s Mar-a-Lago documents investigation.March 22, 2023

Play All