The Last Word

Lawrence: This will be the worst Republican House of Representatives in history

09:32

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains why discharge petitions, which Lawrence says is the ‘only road to sanity’ in a Republican-controlled House, will be the next parliamentary maneuver American voters will need to understand.Jan. 10, 2023

