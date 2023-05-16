Lawrence: 'This conversation was recorded' most dangerous phrase for Giuliani in sexual assault lawsuit

Noelle Dunphy’s lawsuit against Rudolph Giuliani accuses him of violating labor law, sexual harassment law, and laws against sexual assault but, as MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell points out, the lawsuit also claims there are audio recordings of Giuliani – some of which allegedly show Giuliani committed federal and state crimes. Giuliani denies the allegations.May 16, 2023