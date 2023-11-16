Lawrence: There was a confession about leaks today in Trump's GA RICO case

- Now Playing
Lawrence: There was a confession about leaks today in Trump's GA RICO case07:29
Georgia prosecutor asks court to put Trump co-defendant back in jail03:25
Convicted Trump aide’s lawyer on RICO case & coup tape leak: Melber Intv11:54
Trump co-defendant’s attorney in Georgia probe admits to leaking videos03:34
Release of evidence, though damaging to Trump, upsets prosecutor Fani Willis06:48
Emergency protective order filed in the Georgia election interference case02:49
Lawrence: Fani Willis says she's aiming for 'top of the ladder' in GA Trump case07:05
Ex-Trump lawyer testifies top aide said: 'The boss is not going to leave'05:20
Coup video bombshell: Trump aides’ confessions hurt his RICO case, says prosecutor06:30
Secret coup video leaks: Trump conviction more likely as aides confess to RICO prosecutors12:05
Trump’s former co-defendant’s admit their election fraud claims were the real fraud09:35
Fulton County DA seeks protective order after videos of Trump defendants leak02:13
Trump case plea deal vids leak: Lawrence & our legal panel break it down12:30
Secret coup video: See Two trump aides flip on Trump in RICO sessions in GA12:09
Legal woes take a toll: Rudy Giuliani reduced to ranting online, hawking vitamin pills06:27
Lawrence: 'Terrorist' threatening DA Willis did so with Trump's implicit instructions12:45
Floodgates open as Trump encounters nightmare situation in Georgia03:39
Katyal: Meadows could ‘obliterate’ Trump’s defense if he’s flipped03:16
We all ‘did it’: Third Trump lawyer confesses and flips on his RICO ‘lies’12:07
