IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: There was a confession about leaks today in Trump's GA RICO case

    07:29
  • UP NEXT

    Georgia prosecutor asks court to put Trump co-defendant back in jail

    03:25

  • Convicted Trump aide’s lawyer on RICO case & coup tape leak: Melber Intv

    11:54

  • Trump co-defendant’s attorney in Georgia probe admits to leaking videos

    03:34

  • Release of evidence, though damaging to Trump, upsets prosecutor Fani Willis

    06:48

  • Emergency protective order filed in the Georgia election interference case

    02:49

  • Lawrence: Fani Willis says she's aiming for 'top of the ladder' in GA Trump case

    07:05

  • Ex-Trump lawyer testifies top aide said: 'The boss is not going to leave'

    05:20

  • Coup video bombshell: Trump aides’ confessions hurt his RICO case, says prosecutor

    06:30

  • Secret coup video leaks: Trump conviction more likely as aides confess to RICO prosecutors

    12:05

  • Trump’s former co-defendant’s admit their election fraud claims were the real fraud

    09:35

  • Fulton County DA seeks protective order after videos of Trump defendants leak

    02:13

  • Trump case plea deal vids leak: Lawrence & our legal panel break it down

    12:30

  • Secret coup video: See Two trump aides flip on Trump in RICO sessions in GA

    12:09

  • Legal woes take a toll: Rudy Giuliani reduced to ranting online, hawking vitamin pills

    06:27

  • Lawrence: 'Terrorist' threatening DA Willis did so with Trump's implicit instructions

    12:45

  • Floodgates open as Trump encounters nightmare situation in Georgia

    03:39

  • Katyal: Meadows could ‘obliterate’ Trump’s defense if he’s flipped

    03:16

  • We all ‘did it’: Third Trump lawyer confesses and flips on his RICO ‘lies’

    12:07

The Last Word

Lawrence: There was a confession about leaks today in Trump's GA RICO case

07:29

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell details which lawyer admitted to leaking the videos of Trump’s co-defendants who are now cooperating with prosecutors that prompted the judge to say he’ll issue a protective order and which co-defendant might have his bond revoked for intimidating witnesses. Gwen Keyes and Andrew Weissmann join.Nov. 16, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: There was a confession about leaks today in Trump's GA RICO case

    07:29
  • UP NEXT

    Georgia prosecutor asks court to put Trump co-defendant back in jail

    03:25

  • Convicted Trump aide’s lawyer on RICO case & coup tape leak: Melber Intv

    11:54

  • Trump co-defendant’s attorney in Georgia probe admits to leaking videos

    03:34

  • Release of evidence, though damaging to Trump, upsets prosecutor Fani Willis

    06:48

  • Emergency protective order filed in the Georgia election interference case

    02:49

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All