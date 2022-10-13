IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Katie Hobbs: Kari Lake is a ‘dangerous’ election denier

  • Sen. Hassan: Bolduc trying to 'mislead' voters over 'election denials’

    Lawrence: There is an informer inside Donald Trump's home.

    Fetterman: I'll be better in January, Oz will 'still be a fraud'

  • Prof. Tribe lays out how many crimes AG Garland could indict Trump with

  • Lawrence: DOJ appears to crush every Trump argument in new filing

  • 'I've gone too far to turn back': Maddow reveals threat to U.S. 'lost to history'

  • Lawrence: Donald Trump has confessed

  • Uvalde school district suspends entire police force

  • Mandela Barnes: Ron Johnson has ‘dangerous positions’ and ‘can’t be trusted’

  • Charles Blow: Herschel Walker scandal won't pierce GOP's bubble

  • Lawrence: Where else did Trump leave his beloved classified documents?

  • Putin and Saudi-led OPEC+ could raise gas prices ahead of Nov. election

  • Sen. Peters: GOP won’t let facts get in the way when attacking Democrats

  • Rep. Demings: Rubio ‘playing politics’ with Florida disaster aid

  • Sen. Warren: ‘Extremist Supreme Court says their opinion is what matters’

  • Rep. Tim Ryan blasts ‘absolute extremist’ J.D. Vance

  • Prof. Laurence Tribe: Trump’s special master appeal is a ‘sideshow’

  • Justice Jackson’s ‘sisters’ celebrate her officially joining Supreme Court

  • Sen. Mark Kelly would ‘absolutely’ codify Roe into law

The Last Word

Lawrence: There is an informer inside Donald Trump's home.

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes new reporting from The Washington Post that an employee of Donald Trump’s told federal investigators that they were ordered by the former president to move boxes containing government documents to Trump’s private residence at Mar-a-Lago after Trump was subpoenaed by the Justice Department for those documents.Oct. 13, 2022

