    Lawrence: Their silence proves Republicans fear Jan. 6 cmte.

The Last Word

Lawrence: Their silence proves Republicans fear Jan. 6 cmte.

Not one Republican member of Congress who texted Mark Meadows on January 6 has voluntarily revealed themselves to be authors of texts conspiring to overturn the election. Lawrence O’Donnell says the proof of their fear of being revealed by the House Select Committee Investigating the January 6th Attack on the Capitol is their silence.Dec. 17, 2021

