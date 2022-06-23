IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Lawrence: 'The Texas coverup is collapsing'

The Last Word

Lawrence: ‘The Texas coverup is collapsing’

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the attempt to cover up what happened inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde is falling apart after Texas officials point the blame at each other.June 23, 2022

    Lawrence: ‘The Texas coverup is collapsing’

