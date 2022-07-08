IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shot while giving campaign speech

The Last Word

Lawrence: America's future is on the ballot in Pennsylvania

13:14

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell describes how Republicans are plotting to steal future elections by allowing Republican state legislatures in swing states to subvert the will of the voters with the help of the radical majority on the Supreme Court by a "slow motion coup d’état."July 8, 2022

