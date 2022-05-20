IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Lawrence: The Electoral College is a plague on America

The Last Word

Lawrence: The Electoral College is a plague on America

After Pennsylvania’s Republican voters gave State Senator Doug Mastriano their party’s nomination for Governor, the Washington Post’s Editorial Board said Mastriano represents a unique threat to American democracy. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell shares his thoughts on Mastriano’s nomination and explains how the electoral college enables our elections to be stolen.May 20, 2022

