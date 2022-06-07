Lawrence: Texas officials’ Uvalde response is wait ‘and do nothing’

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell discusses what he calls “the most important editorial ever published by a small town Texas newspaper,” which was published by The Uvalde Leader-News looking at the town’s “darkest hour” when police did not respond as the shooter remained inside Robb Elementary School, plus the response by officials from Uvalde all the way to Greg Abbott’s office which seems to be to wait out the outrage.June 7, 2022