IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Texas Republicans try to 'rewrite history' with party platform

    03:01

  • Pussy Riot founder debunks Putin’s new lie about Ukraine war

    07:26
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Texas GOP is more concerned with tow trucks than mass murder

    08:27
  • UP NEXT

    TX Reporter: ‘No criminal investigation’ underway in Uvalde shooting

    04:29

  • 'We choose inclusion': Democrat blasts GOP for ditching Pride Month

    06:34

  • Fmr. federal prosecutor: Trump lawyer John Eastman has nowhere to run

    05:45

  • ‘Please do not canonize Mike Pence,’ presidential historian says

    03:57

  • Mary Trump on Donald Trump’s criminal intent

    06:20

  • Lawrence: Why did it take so long for Pence to do the right thing?

    08:48

  • ‘Privacy and liberty are at stake’ with Roe v. Wade reversal

    05:34

  • Lawrence: Clarence Thomas's wife, Ginni, needs a 'great f---ing criminal' lawyer

    06:43

  • Sen. Whitehouse: Supreme Court must investigate Justice Thomas’s Jan. 6 votes

    06:12

  • Lawrence: Uvalde coverup ‘scheduled to last at least six months’

    05:03

  • Lawrence: Prosecutors are watching the Jan. 6th Cmte.’s case against Trump

    09:27

  • Tribe: Even Trump's lawyer will need an 'f'ing great' defense attorney

    04:09

  • Katyal: January 6 hearings are ‘hard for Merrick Garland to ignore’

    02:32

  • Sen. Warnock: ‘A vote is a kind of prayer’ for the world we desire

    07:01

  • Rep. Adam Schiff on Second Jan. 6 Hearing

    07:00

  • Lawrence on the cascade of failures by Uvalde police

    15:36

  • David Hogg: This time is different

    03:59

The Last Word

Lawrence: Texas GOP is more concerned with tow trucks than mass murder

08:27

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell discusses the latest reporting on the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that discredits the storyline given to the public by Texas law enforcement and government officials and details the things deemed important by the Texas Republican Party – denying the 2020 election results, privatizing Social Security, worrying about predatory towing, and more – at the Texas GOP’s annual convention.June 21, 2022

  • Texas Republicans try to 'rewrite history' with party platform

    03:01

  • Pussy Riot founder debunks Putin’s new lie about Ukraine war

    07:26
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Texas GOP is more concerned with tow trucks than mass murder

    08:27
  • UP NEXT

    TX Reporter: ‘No criminal investigation’ underway in Uvalde shooting

    04:29

  • 'We choose inclusion': Democrat blasts GOP for ditching Pride Month

    06:34

  • Fmr. federal prosecutor: Trump lawyer John Eastman has nowhere to run

    05:45

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All