  • Biden calls out GOP at marathon press conference: 'What are they for?'

    03:01

  • Norm Ornstein: Voting rights has ‘died on the sword of the filibuster’

    04:29
    Lawrence: Supreme Court ensures Trump's dream of a total coverup has died

    05:47
    Rep. Lofgren: Jan. 6 Cmte. has ‘a lot of questions’ for Rudy Giuliani

    06:49

  • Plausible or overblown? Divided America leads to civil war speculation

    10:28

  • Sen. Klobuchar: ‘We need reform’ to filibuster for voting rights

    02:26

  • Invoking MLK, Clyburn says silence is consent in voting rights fight

    05:08

  • Dr. Kizzy Corbett on omicron: ‘A boosted, vaccinated person’ will fight this virus away

    09:02

  • Rep. Lawrence: Public servants are ‘critical’ to democracy

    04:36

  • Ali Velshi: Economy ‘is in pretty good shape’ despite inflation

    05:40

  • Should members of Congress be able to trade stocks?

    03:32

  • Arizona Democrat: Republicans are ‘coming for your vote’

    05:10

  • Chris Hayes: People get indicted for a lot less than what Trump has done

    04:27

  • 'This was a very public plan': Capitol attackers planned in plain sight

    03:51

  • Chris Hayes: Oath Keepers were doing what they thought Trump wanted

    09:30

  • Gov. Gavin Newsom denies parole for Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin

    05:36

  • Rep. Stevens on Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘threats’: ‘It’s called a red flag’

    05:44

  • Lawrence: Sinema's filibuster speech was contemptuous and dishonest

    07:20

  • Ezra Klein: Real political engagement can defeat Trumpism

    06:56

  • Rep. Raskin: McCarthy is ‘hiding’ from the Jan. 6 Cmte.

    08:18

The Last Word

Lawrence: Supreme Court ensures Trump's dream of a total coverup has died

05:47

Neal Katyal tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that the Supreme Court denying Trump’s bid to block the January 6 Committee from obtaining his White House records is “the rule of law coming back” and says the case moved quickly because judges “understand there’s a need to finally get at the truth.”Jan. 20, 2022

