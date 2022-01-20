Lawrence: Supreme Court ensures Trump's dream of a total coverup has died
Neal Katyal tells MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell that the Supreme Court denying Trump’s bid to block the January 6 Committee from obtaining his White House records is “the rule of law coming back” and says the case moved quickly because judges “understand there’s a need to finally get at the truth.”Jan. 20, 2022
