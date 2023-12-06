IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Tale of two questionnaires: Trump looks for sycophantic staff as prosecutors look for jurors

    03:00
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Speaker Johnson is trying to stop DOJ from charging Trump rioters

    12:07
  • UP NEXT

    Trump's past 'bad acts' come back to haunt him in federal election subversion case

    03:35

  • DOJ plans to use Trump’s social media posts in election interference case

    12:30

  • Federal judges deny Trump’s claims of presidential immunity around Jan. 6

    02:37

  • Judges reject Trump's immunity claim to dismiss Jan. 6, election interference cases

    04:17

  • Trump suffers two major legal losses in one day as paths of escape narrow

    10:08

  • ‘Withering rejection’: Trump loses presidential immunity fight—twice in one day

    04:11

  • Rep. Perry's central role in Trump's election scheme exposed by 'clerical error'

    08:18

  • Campaign notes sound in Trump's grasping criminal defense

    10:26

  • What's the hold-up? How a civil case against Donald Trump is delaying his federal Jan 6 prosecution

    03:21

  • Report: Mike Pence reveals details in Trump’s federal election interference case

    02:17

  • Lawrence: Donald Trump needs the people making death threats to judges

    07:20

  • 'Completely unacceptable': Threats against subjects of Trump's ire revealed in gag order filing

    08:06

  • ‘Hot bench’ grills Trump attorneys and Jack Smith’s team over gag order

    10:41

  • High stakes hearing over Trump gag order

    01:59

  • Jail for threats? In Trump case, RICO lawyer says real attacks land defendants behind bars, not 'gagged'

    07:41

  • Gagged? Trump on defense as Jack Smith takes tough gag order to powerful court

    12:10

  • Trump lawyer spars with panel of judges over partial gag order

    03:40

  • Trump’s partial gag order tested in appeals court

    03:06

The Last Word

Lawrence: Speaker Johnson is trying to stop DOJ from charging Trump rioters

12:07

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell examines recent comments from Speaker Mike Johnson about efforts to release footage from the January 6th Attack on the Capitol with the faces of the rioters blurred out, as well as the latest filing from Special Counsel Jack Smith in his 2020 election case against Donald Trump.Dec. 6, 2023

  • Tale of two questionnaires: Trump looks for sycophantic staff as prosecutors look for jurors

    03:00
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Speaker Johnson is trying to stop DOJ from charging Trump rioters

    12:07
  • UP NEXT

    Trump's past 'bad acts' come back to haunt him in federal election subversion case

    03:35

  • DOJ plans to use Trump’s social media posts in election interference case

    12:30

  • Federal judges deny Trump’s claims of presidential immunity around Jan. 6

    02:37

  • Judges reject Trump's immunity claim to dismiss Jan. 6, election interference cases

    04:17

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All