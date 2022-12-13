IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Sinema's party change is the most 'meaningless' in Senate history

    09:09
  • UP NEXT

    Newly released Mandela interviews reveal ‘gracious African aristocrat’

    06:58

  • U.S. journalist Grant Wahl dies covering World Cup in Qatar

    00:44

  • Gay Nephew of GOP Representative: 'Gay Marriage is No Reason to Cry'

    07:36

  • Rep. Stanton: Griner’s release is ‘a great day for all Americans’

    04:53

  • Amb. McFaul: Freeing Americans detained in Russia shouldn’t be politicized

    06:26

  • Clarence Thomas violated law ‘in plain view,’ Tribe says

    06:57

  • Warnock Campaign Manager: ‘I was confident because we put in the work’

    06:41

  • Rep. Swalwell on Trump docs case stonewalling: He's a 'legal terrorist'

    02:02

  • Ukrainian president named TIME’s Person of the Year

    03:45

  • Caroline Randall Williams: Herschel Walker's candidacy 'an indignity' for Black voters to watch

    06:46

  • Lawrence: Jury finds Trump's businesses guilty. Seventeen times.

    06:22

  • Rep. Williams: Warnock is only candidate with ‘competence’ to lead Georgia

    04:11

  • Iranians were ‘shocked’ by morality police headlines, says journalist

    03:17

  • Lawrence: Trump’s latest confession could help federal prosecutors

    06:51

  • K.I.N.D. scholarship student: ‘My future is going to be bright’

    04:37

  • Robinson: Respect for Marriage Act ‘an important step’ in journey to freedom and equality

    03:13

  • ‘Republicans are in disarray’ says freshman Rep.-elect Crockett

    04:35

  • ‘Holocaust denial is embedded in the Trump administration,’ says historian

    09:04

  • Lawrence: Appeals court tells Trump something he never hears

    07:51

The Last Word

Lawrence: Sinema's party change is the most 'meaningless' in Senate history

09:09

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains why Senator Jim Jeffords’ party switch from Republican to Independent in 2001 was the most dramatic party switch in the history of the Senate after Senator Kyrsten Sinema announced nothing more than a change in voter registration in Arizona.Dec. 13, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Sinema's party change is the most 'meaningless' in Senate history

    09:09
  • UP NEXT

    Newly released Mandela interviews reveal ‘gracious African aristocrat’

    06:58

  • U.S. journalist Grant Wahl dies covering World Cup in Qatar

    00:44

  • Gay Nephew of GOP Representative: 'Gay Marriage is No Reason to Cry'

    07:36

  • Rep. Stanton: Griner’s release is ‘a great day for all Americans’

    04:53

  • Amb. McFaul: Freeing Americans detained in Russia shouldn’t be politicized

    06:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All