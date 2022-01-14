IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Gov. Gavin Newsom denies parole for Robert F. Kennedy’s assassin

  • Rep. Stevens on Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘threats’: ‘It’s called a red flag’

    Lawrence: Sinema's filibuster speech was contemptuous and dishonest

    Ezra Klein: Real political engagement can defeat Trumpism

  • Rep. Raskin: McCarthy is ‘hiding’ from the Jan. 6 Cmte.

  • Lawrence: Senators believe it's still possible to get Manchin's vote

  • Georgia is ‘ground zero’ for voter suppression

  • Lawrence: Biden and Schumer giving senators 'nowhere to hide' on voting rights

  • Lawrence: Biden's putting the pressure of history on Manchin and Sinema

  • Trump lawyers met in person with Georgia prosecutor’s office

  • Racists attack Iowa Democrats meeting

  • Remembering Sidney Poitier, Bob Saget and other greats we lost

  • Supreme Court seems poised to block Biden vaccine mandate

  • Deval Patrick: Either we believe in democracy or we don’t

  • Juanita Tolliver: Kevin McCarthy will ‘sell his soul’ to become Speaker

  • Obama: Sidney Poitier not only entertained, but enlightened

  • Rep. Demings: ‘Florida can do better than Marco Rubio’

  • Mary Trump: Donald must be feeling the walls closing in

  • Woodward & Costa: Trump pushed ‘Pence to the brink’ on Jan. 6

  • Biden unveils plan aimed at reducing the cost of meat

Lawrence: Sinema's filibuster speech was contemptuous and dishonest

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell discusses the lies and contempt in Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s speech opposing changing the Senate rules to pass voting rights. Her position now, Lawrence says, is that “Republicans have to approve everything Kyrsten Sinema wants to do or she won't try to do it.”Jan. 14, 2022

