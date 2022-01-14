Lawrence: Sinema's filibuster speech was contemptuous and dishonest
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell discusses the lies and contempt in Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s speech opposing changing the Senate rules to pass voting rights. Her position now, Lawrence says, is that “Republicans have to approve everything Kyrsten Sinema wants to do or she won't try to do it.”Jan. 14, 2022
