The Last Word

Lawrence: Senators believe it's still possible to get Manchin's vote

04:25

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell walks us through the latest comments from Sen. Joe Manchin on potentially changing the Senate rules to pass voting rights legislation.Jan. 13, 2022

