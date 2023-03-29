IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Lawrence: Senate Chaplain tells GOP 'thoughts and prayers' aren't good enough

The Last Word

Lawrence: Senate Chaplain tells GOP 'thoughts and prayers' aren't good enough

12:58

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell examines the Republican lies, fraud and fetishism of assault weapons, the preferred weapon of mass murderers, as the Senate Chaplain told lawmakers to move beyond "thoughts and prayers."March 29, 2023

