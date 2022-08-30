IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse: Trump really needs 'better lawyers'

    02:15

  • Sen. Whitehouse condemns $1.6B right wing dark money donation

    03:56
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Sen. Graham hits rock bottom with ‘riots’ threat over Trump

    12:26
  • UP NEXT

    Fed chief Jerome Powell warns of ‘some pain’ in inflation fight

    04:35

  • Trump wanted classified info ‘to help himself,’ says Rep. Swalwell

    05:36

  • Trump classified doc trove ‘more likely’ to mean prosecution McQuade says

    06:22

  • Beto O’Rourke blasts Abbott’s extreme Texas abortion ban

    04:12

  • Lawrence: Trump is living the worst post-presidency life ever

    12:53

  • Sen. Peters: GOP Senate candidates are ‘not ready for primetime’

    02:16

  • Uvalde school board fires police chief Arredondo

    06:22

  • Lawrence: Trump love letters tipped off the Archives

    11:00

  • ‘This is a damning letter’: Attorney baffled by Trump team’s decision to release Archives letter

    10:15

  • Gun activist Maxwell Frost poised to become first Gen Z member of Congress

    03:03

  • ‘Mr. Trump went through the boxes himself’

    09:12

  • Young gun safety advocate takes activism to Congress by running for office

    02:24

  • Judge blocks ban criminalizing abortion in Michigan

    03:38

  • Ali Velshi on extremist takeover of Republican Party

    07:45

  • Mandela Barnes leads Ron Johnson in recent polls

    03:03

  • Lawrence: ‘Every day is worse than the day before’ for Trump

    06:44

  • Charles Blow: 'Republicans are America's problem'

    05:42

The Last Word

Lawrence: Sen. Graham hits rock bottom with ‘riots’ threat over Trump

12:26

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell condemns Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham’s claim that if Donald Trump is indicted for the trove of classified documents he held at his Florida home, there would be “riots in the street.”Aug. 30, 2022

  • Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse: Trump really needs 'better lawyers'

    02:15

  • Sen. Whitehouse condemns $1.6B right wing dark money donation

    03:56
  • Now Playing

    Lawrence: Sen. Graham hits rock bottom with ‘riots’ threat over Trump

    12:26
  • UP NEXT

    Fed chief Jerome Powell warns of ‘some pain’ in inflation fight

    04:35

  • Trump wanted classified info ‘to help himself,’ says Rep. Swalwell

    05:36

  • Trump classified doc trove ‘more likely’ to mean prosecution McQuade says

    06:22

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All