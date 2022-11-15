Lawrence: Sen. Gary Peters is a ‘hero’ to Senate Democrats

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains why Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI), who Lawrence says has the “worst” job in the United States Senate as the chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, is the most successful person to hold that position after this year’s midterm elections and has the possibility of leaving a record of no Democratic senator losing a re-election campaign on his watch.Nov. 15, 2022

